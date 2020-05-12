Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

COVID-19 in Missouri: Voter safety top of mind before upcoming elections

MISSOURI – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delivered personal protective equipment (PPE) to local polling locations to help the spread of COVD-19 in the upcoming 2020 elections.

Ashcroft delivered numerous PPEs across several counties, including Greene County, such as:

  • Over 1,500 face masks
  • 4,200+ distancing strips
  • 130 bottles of sanitizer
  • 1,500+ face shields
  • 1,600+ posters

“We want to make sure these places have these supplies and we want to make sure the people of the state know that their election location has those supplies and has been planning this out for months, several months ahead of time.”

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft

Shane Schoeller, Greene County Clerk, said, “we want every voter to feel safe when they cast that ballot because their voice is important.”

Schoeller also said they will be testing out plexiglass shields in the upcoming June 2020 election to see which ones work the best for the August 2020 election.

He also said the lessons learned in June will help during the August election.

