LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday released data showing more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19, making this the eighth time the state has topped 1,000 new daily cases since the start of July.

The ADH data showed there were 1,810 new cases of the virus, raising the total number of cases in the state to 881,424 since the pandemic began. There were 15,228 active cases of the virus as of Wednesday, which is the highest active case count since Valentine’s Day.

The latest figures also show an increase of six hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, pushing that number to 343. The number of patients on ventilators increased by one to 14, while patients in ICU due to the virus remained at 58.

Health officials reported 10 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday, increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,620.

In the last 24 hours, 2,474 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given out in Arkansas. Currently, 1,644,504 Arkansans are fully vaccinated, with another 286,549 residents being partially vaccinated.