COVID-19 impacts local Earth Day events

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Earth Day looks a little different this year as much of the world is in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back here in Springfield, environmental groups are doing what they can to spread awareness virtually.

The City of Springfield’s Environmental Services is challenging people to celebrate 12 Days of Earth Day with virtual competitions and a variety of activities and tips. You can find all their videos at springfieldmo.gov/earthday.

The White River group of the Sierra Club is also doing similar activities, going live on Facebook to teach folks how to get active and strive for 100% clean energy in Springfield.

Bailey Strohl also spoke with both groups Wednesday about how the environment is benefiting from guidelines like the statewide stay at home order.

More people inside means less air pollution, and more time for folks to recycle, plant a garden, and reconnect with nature.

We’ll have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6.