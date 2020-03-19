COVID-19 impacts how ministries help the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ministries in Springfield are working to meet needs amid COVID-19 concerns.

We spoke with Chris Aaron Rice from the Veterans Coming Home Center who says his organization had to radically change the way they operate.

He says the city’s limitations of less than 10 people together at a time have put limits on how his organization can care for the homeless.

“People to step in and help out by donating hand sanitizer, toilet paper, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste anything that can be put in a plastic bag and given to somebody to help them survive and make it through this next couple of weeks when you go to the store and you’re buying those kinds of things, don’t just hoard them for yourself, but also spread to the ministries who are around you,” Rice said.

Rice says you can now donate to the Veterans Coming Home Center.