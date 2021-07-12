COVID-19 hospitalizations over 200 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield has reported new COVID-19 numbers.

According to reports, the Delta variant has placed an extreme strain on local hospitals.

As of Monday, July 12, there are 226 people hospitalized, 104 of those are Greene County residents. This is considered the highest-numbered admitted since January 4.

There are 98 patients in critical cae and 58 patients are on ventilators.

According to the Health Department prior to the summer’s surge in COVID-19 cases the highest number of patients in critical care was 63.