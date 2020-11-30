COVID-19 causing ‘furniture crisis’ and inventory issues

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — If you’re looking to get some new furniture this holiday season, it may be too late.

The coronavirus is causing what one furniture store owner is calling an industry-wide crisis.

Joe Donaldson, who owns Sam’s Furniture in Springdale, Arkansas, says the coronavirus pandemic is creating inventory issues.

Donaldson says between factories not being able to run at 100% capacity, supply chains being disrupted, natural disasters and an influx of orders from people working at home — orders that usually take four to six weeks to fill — are going to be taking longer than ever expected.

“25 years in the business and it’s the first time we have ever seen anything like this,” Donaldson said. “So right now you come into a furniture store, us or anybody else, if we don’t have it in stock your ordering for six months sometimes nine months down the road.”

Donaldson says manufacturers are already all booked up for all of 2021 and that they don’t expect things to go back to normal until 2022 at the earliest.