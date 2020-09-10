COVID-19 cases at several Missouri and Illinois colleges and universities

ST. LOUIS- Many Missouri and Illinois colleges and universities are starting a new semester with guidelines in place to keep students, faculty, and employees safe during the pandemic.

Institutions have pages on their websites devoted to COVID-19. Some even are keeping count of the number of cases on campus.

Here is a list to the COVID-19 information for nearly two dozen schools as of 9/10:

Missouri schools:

University of Missouri-Columbia: 624 active cases as of 9/10 and 561 recovered (1,185 total cases/2.3% of student body)

Missouri State University: 791 positive cases between 8/23- 9/6 (198 cases in the last 7 days)

St. Louis University: 84 positive cases since 8/10

Missouri S & T: 73 positive cases since 8/24

Southeast Missouri State: 53 positive cases

Maryville University: 38 positive cases since 8/17

Truman State University: 26 active cases; 32 recovered (58 total)

Lindenwood University: 48 cases

University of Missouri- Kansas City: 43 positive cases since fall semester started on 8/28

Fontbonne University: 4 case reported since 8/17

University of Missouri – St. Louis: no results provided on website

University of Central Missouri: no results provided on website

Missouri Western: 17 active cases as of 9/9

Harris-Stowe State University: Semester starts 8/24. No results provided on website

Washington University: Classes start Sept. 14 (Brown School, School of Law, School of Medicine begin earlier)

Webster University: No results provided on website

St. Louis Community College: No results provided on website

St. Charles Community College: No results provided on website

Illinois schools:

University of Illinois: 1,741 students have tested positive between 8/17-9/8. The 7-day average positivity rate is 0.9%.

Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville: 17 students and faculty since Aug. 1 (last updated 8/28)

Southern Illinois University- Carbondale: 40 positive cases since 8/20

