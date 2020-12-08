COVID-19 awareness bracelet funds going toward supporting families who lost someone to the virus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Do you know anyone dealing with loss this holiday season?

If you do, one way you can help them could be by purchasing a COVID-19 awareness bracelet.

Funds from the bracelet goes toward supporting families and people in need of counseling services.

Springfield-Greene County Health Department Assistant Director Katie Towns said the bracelets were an off-shoot of the website made that offers a memorial to those who were lost to COVID-19.

Towns says the memorial page helps celebrate the more than 200 people who are no longer with us.

“In a way, that gives some real-life depiction of the life that we’re losing to this virus,” Towns said.

The blue and green COVID-19 awareness bracelets provide a tangible way to support those impacted.

“Even though we might not each have that personal tie, it shows solidarity for those who have lost life and shows that we care,” Towns said.

All proceeds from bracelet sales will go to help the Lost and Found Grief Center.

Nannette Thomas is a program coordinator for the non-profit and says grief and loss are never easy.

“Certainly for families that have had a loved one die from COVID, no one was planning that no one saw this coming,” Thomas said.

Thomas recommends doing a self-inventory to find things that bring you comfort and peace.

“So that when you’re having a moment you can look and that list and see what’s going to help right now, like ‘Maybe I need to take a step back and have some time for myself,'” Thomas said.

The organization also offers free support groups to those dealing with loss.

You can purchase the COVID-19 awareness bracelets for $6 at the following locations: