Court-ordered deportations will be continued despite the cancelled raids of undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON D.C. — Immigration officials say they will continue to carry out court-ordered deportations, after President Trump called off planned raids targeting thousands of undocumented migrants.

This comes as members of congress are also expected to vote this week on supplemental funding to tackle the southern border crisis.

While many are skeptical congress can tackle asylum in such a short window of time, there is bipartisan agreement on a 4.5 billion dollar humanitarian aid package for the border that’s expected to get a vote this week.