Court date set for man who killed fellow MSU professor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Former Missouri State professor Edward Gutting is set to appear in court on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. for murder accusations from 2016.

The 46-year-old is accused of stabbing and killing MSU professor Marc Cooper in his Springfield home.

The two used to work together from 2011 to 2014 at the University.

