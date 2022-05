TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused of kidnapping and killing a woman in 2018 will appear in court on May 13, 2022, at 10 am for a pre-trial conference.

In June 2021, 55-year-old Kenneth Clark of Cabool was deemed competent to stand trial.

Clark is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and kidnapping.

According to court documents, Clark forced 56-year-old Susan Campbell into a car against her will in a Walmart parking lot. Clark is accused of then killing Susan J. Campbell and then attempting to kill himself.