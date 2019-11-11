Courageous Conversations: How law enforcement interactions impact young men

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The impressions made on a young man can have a lasting effect on his journey to adulthood.

Some of the most crucial experiences for youth are their early interactions with law enforcement.

We are continuing our series, “Everyone’s Child,” as we take a look at the mental health of young boys as they grow up to become men.

This edition of “Everyone’s Child” highlights the way that the juvenile system has evolved, and the impact a positive relationship with police can have on a young man.