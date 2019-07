VERONA,Mo. — A Verona, Missouri couple is charged in the connection to the death of a young child.

The Lawrence County sheriff says the 3 year old died from blunt force trauma, after an autopsy.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Sarah Garbee, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Caleb Williams, have been charged with child abuse and neglect.

Both are in jail right now.

Deputies are still investigating what led to the child’s death.