Council of Churches of the Ozarks Rev. Dorsey Levell dies at 86

Courtesy: Council of Curches of the Ozarks Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Council of Churches of the Ozarks Reverend and founder Dr. Dorsey Levell dies at 86.

Dr. Dorsey was an innovative leader that envision an ecumenical ministry to serve the vulnerable.

He began the legacy 50 years ago and continues in the mission of service.

According to the Council of Churches of the Ozarks Facebook page, visitations will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Gorman-Scharpf.

For following day, the service will take place at Schweitzer United Methodist Church from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, with interment at Missouri Veterans Cemetery at 2 p.m.