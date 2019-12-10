Council of Churches long-time executive director Mark Struckhoff retires

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Last week, Rev. Mark Struckhoff announced his retirement as executive director to the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

“I am grateful for many fruitful years of ministry with CCO, and I’m excited about the unique, unifying role that CCO will continue to play for the Springfield community,” Struckhoff said in a release. “With God’s guidance, I will be exploring new directions and destinations of service consistent with my calling.”

Struckhoff has overseen the opening of the Safe to Sleep Emergency Women’s Shelter in 2011, the One Stop for Early Childhood in 2014 and the expansion of programs for Ambassadors for Children and Daybreak Adult Daycare while acting as executive director.

“The legacy Rev. Dr. Dorsey Levell began 50 years ago has continued to be fruitful in many respects due to the groundwork that Rev. Struckhoff has laid,” the Council of Churches of the Ozarks said in a release. “This groundwork has provided CCO a roadmap to the next 50 years of inspiring hope through compassion and acceptance.”

Council of Churches board president, Rev. David Kendrick, thanked Struckhoff for his service to CCO and the community and announced to the board of directors that a search for a new executive director will begin immediately.

Rick George, CCO’s chief operating officer, will serve as interim executive director. George has been part of CCO for over 9 years.

Struckhoff has agreed to work with the Board in the coming months as a consultant in the transition.

“For 50 years, the Council of Churches of the Ozarks has changed thousands upon thousands of lives through the compassionate service of its member churches, and that work will continue in its next half-century,” Kendrick said in the release. “I cannot praise enough Mark’s decade-long service in building up CCO, and his Christian witness in our community. I and the rest of the Board are quite confident about the successes of our campaigns to serve the community, and that this will continue.”