Cost and outcomes for women struggling with infertility in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One in eight women struggle with infertility.

Statistics from the CDC show 7.3 million Americans have used infertility services.

While many companies are adding those services to health care plans, a lot of insurance companies don’t cover it, leaving some couples going deep into debt trying to have a child.

But the payment for doctor bills is just part of the cost that comes with starting a family for couples struggling to get pregnant.

In this KOLR10 investigation, Heather Lewis looks at diagnosing, the options, cost and outcomes of women in Springfield determined to grow their families.