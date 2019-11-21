Corporal Craigmyle taking position in private sector

UPDATE: The Greene County Sherrif’s Office announced k9 Lor’s retirement in a Facebook post on November 21, 2019.

They said Lor started his career with the Greene County department in 2010. He is a dual-purpose dog trained in narcotics detection and patrol apprehension.

In the post, they said Lor had approximately 2,000 deployments in his career. In 2018 Lor made his appearance on Live Pd and won the hearts of fans all over the country.

Greene County Sherrif’s office stated, Although Lor would like to keep working, he has reached an age where continued service would be detrimental to his health. Lor will be retiring into comfortable civilian life with his handler James, who is also leaving law enforcement for a security position at a local amusement park.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – As of Thursday, Corporal James Craigmyle has taken a position in the private sector and is no longer with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Cpl. Craigmyle is also known for his many appearances with ‘Live PD’ with his K-9 Lor.