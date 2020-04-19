Coronavirus updates: Governors face pressure to reopen; U.S. deaths near 40,000

(CBS) — More than 39,000 people in the U.S. have now been killed by the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University, a figure that has nearly doubled in just eight days.

Despite the climbing death toll, governors in several states are under increasing pressure to lift stay-at-home orders and ease restrictions on public gatherings. Groups in at least four states said they planned to hold demonstrations on Sunday to protest business closures and stay-at-home orders.

A federal judge in Kansas on Saturday temporarily blocked enforcement of an order from the state’s Democratic governor that limited religious gatherings to 10 people, saying that two churches could continue holding services if attendees observed social distancing guidelines.

There were glimmers of hope throughout the country on Saturday. Governors in New York and New Jersey said they were seeing evidence they had “flattened the curve” of the spread. Lady Gaga led a star-studded lineup for an eight-hour Global Citizens Festival concert “One World: Together at Home,” raising millions of dollars for the World Health Organization’s pandemic response.

Here are the latest major stories:

