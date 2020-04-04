Coronavirus updates: Global death toll tops 62,000

Medical workers stand outside a refrigerator truck being used as a morgue outside of Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 3, 2020 in New York City. (GETTY IMAGES)

(CBS) — The global COVID-19 death toll now tops 62,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 7,800 people have died in the United States, which has seen more than 290,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The CDC is now recommending Americans wear cloth face coverings in public to help slow the spread of the virus.

“The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators,” the CDC says. “Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance.”

Surgeon General Jerome Adams explained there is a significant portion of people infected by the virus who are asymptomatic or presymptomatic, but who can nonetheless transmit the virus. The recommendation to wear coverings in public is intended to prevent these individuals from unknowingly infecting others.

CLICK HERE: Detailed information from the CDC on coronavirus treatment and prevention