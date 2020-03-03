Coronavirus precaution: JoCo. and KCMO health departments monitoring less than 40 people

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (WDAF) – The Johnson County Health Department confirmed Tuesday they are monitoring less than 30 people who traveled from areas impacted with coronavirus.

The health department said just because they are monitoring these individuals does not mean they have necessarily shown symptoms of the virus.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Johnson County at this time, the health department added.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Health Department said they are currently monitoring fewer than 10 people.

According to the CDC symptoms of coronavirus appear two to 14 days after exposure. Those symptoms include fever, cough and or shortness of breath.

If you suspect you have symptoms, call your healthcare provider immediately.