CORONAVIRUS: Missouri couple struggles to get stateside after traveling to Asia

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The most recent outbreak of coronavirus could mean big problems for those traveling in and out of the United States. One local couple dealing with travel restrictions told Ozarks First they don’t know what to expect as they work to come back home.

“Everyone is trying to get home,” Savanna Stanley told reporters.

Stanley and her boyfriend, Bruce Taft, are graduates of Missouri State University. They left for their tour of Asia back in July of 2019, well before the most recent outbreak of coronavirus was a health concern. Once the virus broke out, their plans to return to America by mid-February got more complicated.

At the time of our interview, the two were still in Vietnam.

Below: Stanley and Taft explain their efforts to avoid coronavirus while in Vietnam.

“When the outbreak happened we figured that our flight would get canceled but we weren’t sure,” Stanley told our reporters. “So, we messaged our airlane and the party we were working with and they replied back and told us it was canceled.”

After searching for an available seat, the two were able to find a flight from the Philippines to Los Angeles.

“Right now we know for a fact that we’re going to get physical assessments before we get on the plane to the Phillippines,” Taft said.

And this is just the beginning of their struggles. Stanley says there’s no telling what might happen when they do arrive back in the United States.

“We don’t know. We might get quarantined. we’re not sure.”