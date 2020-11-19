Coronavirus in Arkansas: State sees 1,715 additional cases, 30 deaths Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Department of Health reports there were 1,715 additional cases and 30 deaths added Wednesday.
According to the Department of Health’s website, there have been 137,617 total COVID-19 cases and 2,275 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to ADH, there are 16,577 active cases.
ADH officials report there are 901 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, 339 in ICU and 142 on ventilators.
LATEST POSTS:
- Stone County, Missouri Health Department reports five COVID-19 deaths
- NFL requires all 32 teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol for remainder of 2020 season
- U.S. surpasses 250,000 deaths from COVID-19 as infections surge
- Bentonville flips switch on Lighting of the Square without ceremony, cites COVID-19
- Operation Warp Speed to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccine distribution