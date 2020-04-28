Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, state officials announce phase one of re-opening state parks starting May 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state leaders announced Tuesday the first phase of re-opening Arkansas State Parks with a target date of May 1.

State officials say on the target date of May 1, camping will be available for in-state residents with self-contained recreational vehicles. State officials say a contactless check-in will be used.

State officials say on the target date of May 15, restaurants and food service facilities, museums and exhibits, retail, marinas and retail equipment will be open to a limited capacity with social distancing enforced. The retail will include vistor centers, gift shops and golf pro shops.

Also starting May 15, officials say reservations for cabins, lodges and Rent-A-RV will be open for in-state residents only, but limited for Friday through Monday reservations to allow for cleaning.

To watch the full news conference, click here.