SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — PBR is back in town this weekend for the Unleash the Beast invitational held at JQH Arena.

2016 World Champion bull rider Cooper Davis is currently ranked #5 in the world, and explains how he feels ahead of the event.

Tickets are on sale now and the schedule runs:

Friday, September 13th – 7:45 PM

Saturday, September 14th – 6:45 PM

Sunday, September 15th – 4:45 PM