COOLING OFF: A list of pool locations throughout the Ozarks

MISSOURI — With being in the middle of summer you may be trying to find a place to avoid the summer heat.

Well, what better way to stay cool than to take a dip in the pool.

Ozarksfirst has put a list together of pools throughout the Ozarks you can visit.

SPRINGFIELD:

  • Fassnight pool
    • Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
    • From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Grant Beach pool
    • Open Monday and Thursday
    • From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • McGee-McGregor Wading Pool
    • Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
    • From 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Silver Springs pool
    • Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
    • From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Chesterfield indoor pool
    • Open Sunday and Saturday
    • From 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Open Monday through Friday
    • From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Doling indoor pool
    • Open Sunday and Saturday
    • From 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Open Monday through Friday
    • From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Green Medows Pool
    1. Open Sunday through Thursday
    2. From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    3. Open Friday
    4. From 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
    5. Open Saturday
    6. From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

OZARK:

  • Neal Grubaugh City Pool
    • Open Sunday
    • From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Open Monday through Saturday
    • From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • The OC Pool
    • Open Sunday
    • From 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
    • Open Monday through Friday
    • From 5 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
    • Open Saturday
    • From 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

NIXA:

  • Nixa Aquatic Center
    • Open Sunday
    • From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Open Monday through Friday
    • From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Open Saturday
    • From 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

REPUBLIC:

  • Republic Aquatic Center
    • Open Sunday through Thursday
    • From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Open Friday and Saturday
    • From 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

BOLIVAR:

  • Bolivar Aqua Zone
    • Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
    • From 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Open Friday and Saturday
    • From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

BRANSON:

  • Branson AquaPlex
    • Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
    • From 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Open Friday and Saturday
    • From 12: 15 p.m. – 7 p.m.

MARSHFIELD:

WEST PLAINS:

To learn more information about the pools make sure to click on the links on the specific pools.

