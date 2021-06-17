COOLING OFF: A list of pool locations throughout the Ozarks

MISSOURI — With being in the middle of summer you may be trying to find a place to avoid the summer heat.

Well, what better way to stay cool than to take a dip in the pool.

Ozarksfirst has put a list together of pools throughout the Ozarks you can visit.

SPRINGFIELD:

OZARK:

Neal Grubaugh City Pool Open Sunday From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. Open Monday through Saturday From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The OC Pool Open Sunday From 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Open Monday through Friday From 5 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Open Saturday From 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.



NIXA:

Nixa Aquatic Center Open Sunday From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open Monday through Friday From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m. Open Saturday From 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.



REPUBLIC:

Republic Aquatic Center Open Sunday through Thursday From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday From 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.



BOLIVAR:

Bolivar Aqua Zone Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday From 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.



BRANSON:

Branson AquaPlex Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday From 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open Friday and Saturday From 12: 15 p.m. – 7 p.m.



MARSHFIELD:

Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatic Center Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Open Monday, Friday and Saturday From 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.



WEST PLAINS:

West Plains Aquatic Center Open Sunday through Saturday From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

West Plains Civic Center Open Monday through Friday From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Open Saturday From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.



To learn more information about the pools make sure to click on the links on the specific pools.