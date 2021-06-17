COOLING OFF: A list of pool locations throughout the Ozarks

MISSOURI — With being in the middle of summer you may be trying to find a place to avoid the summer heat.
Well, what better way to stay cool than to take a dip in the pool.
Ozarksfirst has put a list together of pools throughout the Ozarks you can visit.
SPRINGFIELD:
- Fassnight pool
- Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Grant Beach pool
- Open Monday and Thursday
- From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- McGee-McGregor Wading Pool
- Open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday
- From 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Silver Springs pool
- Open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
- From 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield indoor pool
- Open Sunday and Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Open Monday through Friday
- From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Doling indoor pool
- Open Sunday and Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Open Monday through Friday
- From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Green Medows Pool
- Open Sunday through Thursday
- From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Open Friday
- From 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- Open Saturday
- From 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
OZARK:
- Neal Grubaugh City Pool
- Open Sunday
- From 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- Open Monday through Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The OC Pool
- Open Sunday
- From 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Open Monday through Friday
- From 5 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Open Saturday
- From 7 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
NIXA:
- Nixa Aquatic Center
- Open Sunday
- From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open Monday through Friday
- From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- Open Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
REPUBLIC:
- Republic Aquatic Center
- Open Sunday through Thursday
- From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open Friday and Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
BOLIVAR:
- Bolivar Aqua Zone
- Open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday
- From 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open Friday and Saturday
- From 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.
BRANSON:
- Branson AquaPlex
- Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
- From 12:15 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open Friday and Saturday
- From 12: 15 p.m. – 7 p.m.
MARSHFIELD:
- Dr. Tommy McDonnell Aquatic Center
- Open Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
- From 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Open Monday, Friday and Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
WEST PLAINS:
- West Plains Aquatic Center
- Open Sunday through Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- West Plains Civic Center
- Open Monday through Friday
- From 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Open Saturday
- From 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
To learn more information about the pools make sure to click on the links on the specific pools.