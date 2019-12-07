1  of  3
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Ansonia PD issue Amber Alert for missing 1-year-old 2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

Cook carries Missouri St. past Mississippi Valley St. 86-62

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – Keandre Cook had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State routed Mississippi Valley State 86-62 on Friday night.

Tyrik Dixon had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Missouri State (5-5). Lamont West and Tulio Da Silva had 13 points apiece for the Bears, who have won four in a row at home.

Missouri State scored 53 points in the second half after leading 33-32 at halftime. Already leading 79-62, Missouri State left no doubt, outscoring the Delta Devils 7-0 over the final 3:29.

Michael Green had 19 points for the Delta Devils (1-8). Caleb Hunter added 17 points and Torico Simmons scored 10.

Missouri State plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday. Mississippi Valley State plays at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories