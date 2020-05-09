Convoy of Hope to distribute relief supplies and food

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope is partnering with Central Assembly to distribute groceries, Bombas socks, gardens in a bag and other supplies on Saturday, May 9, according to a press release.

The drive-thru distribution will begin at noon at Central Assembly, which is located at 1301 N. Boonville, and will remain open while supplies last.

“In this time of growing need, we want to love our neighbors and help those in the community. Central Assembly is honored by our partnership with Convoy of Hope,” Dr. Jim Bradford, senior pastor of Central Assembly said.

According to the press release, volunteers and staff that are helping with distribution will be wearing masks and gloves.

“The safety of those we are serving is a top priority on Saturday,” Jeff Nene, Convoy of Hope’s national spokesperson said. “We want to provide help to meet the immediate needs of our neighbors this Mother’s Day weekend, but we also want to ensure everyone’s health is protected.”