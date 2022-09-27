SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Right now, Convoy of Hope is preparing to send relief to thousands. This comes as the agency already has crews in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona. Just last week the teams at Convoy were just getting ready and packing up to go down to Puerto Rico.

Now they are preparing to do it all over again with Hurricane Ian looming over Florida they have to find the safest way to get their team down there

The island is still recovering from the severe hurricane that hit it on September 18 and left thousands of people without running water or electricity. At least 16 people have died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Fiona.

Convoy of Hope sent crews and truckloads of food and hygiene kits to some of the hundreds hit hardest by Fiona. Now more crews are preparing to help a little closer to home.

As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida those with Convoy say they are having to readjust their plans to ensure their disaster teams do not get caught in the storm.

Just last week the teams at the Convoy of Hope were packing up to go down to Puerto Rico. Convoy of Hope sent crews and truckloads of food and hygiene kits to some of the hundreds hit hardest by Fiona. Now more crews are preparing to help a little closer to home.

As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of Florida, those with Convoy say they are having to readjust their plans to ensure their disaster teams do not get caught in the storm.

“We’ve been planning and making arrangements for the last several days for this hurricane. This storm is going up through Florida. It looks like we will have to drive through part of the storm. We are going to try to do it as safely as we can” said Convoy of Hope Vice President of Public Engagement Ethan Forhetz

Along with supplies for hundreds of people, Convoy of Hope says it also brings its own resources so crews are not a burden on an already devastated community.

To donate to the relief efforts, visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To volunteer, click here redcross.org/volunteertoday