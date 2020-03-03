Convoy of Hope sends aid to tornado-torn Nashville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Staffers from Springfield-based Convoy of Hope headed to the Nashville area today (3/3/20). The disaster outreach organization took two trucks loaded with supplies to help people affected by the tornado that struck there on Monday night.

Convoy spokesman Jeff Nene said a small advance team also headed to Tennessee ahead of the trucks to assess needs and plan the aid agency’s response.

“The trucks are carrying a lot of drinks, including water and juices, maybe energy drinks if those have been donated,” he said, “along with basic food items like snack items and dried items that are easy to prepare.”

Hygiene products and cleaning products also are included in the truckloads, Nene said.

“Anything you think people would need in those first couple of days after a tornado strikes,” he said.

In addition to Convoy staff, volunteers from the area will assist in the distribution of the items. Nene says staff will also work with emergency management people in the Nashville ara, “so we don’t double up.

“We’re most effective when we work in partnership with emergency management staffs.”

The cost of the response is not yet known, Nene said, but will become clear in the days to come.

“We respond first and figure out the finances later,” he said.