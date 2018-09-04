Convoy of Hope Prepares for Incoming Gordon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Through the walls at Convoy of Hope behind this door, there’s a room Convoy Spokesperson Jeff Nene’s been in more times than he can count.

“Anytime there’s a hurricane on the horizon, our team goes into planning and preparation mode,” Nene says. “We’ll get a team together and what we do is try to get a representative from every area that’s involved.”

It’s where Convoy teams watch natural disasters play out in real time– and its where those teams plan a response.

Right now the Convoy is planning its response to Gordon which Nene says isn’t expected to make as big an impact as Harvey or Irma.

But he says responders are still staying in contact with state emergency management teams– just in case.

“A lot of times in smaller settings, they don’t need our help,” Nene says. “If it hits New Orleans, we’ll be in contact with Louisianna. If it hits Mobile, we’ll be in touch with Alabama. We always want to go where we’re needed and wanted rather than just go and get in the way.”

Regardless of whether it actually puts boots on the ground, Convoy will be sending provisions to the more severely impacted areas.

“We sent several tractor-trailer loads of these down after Harvey and Irma,” he says. “If we send a truckload of these down, what they’ll do is they’ll set up in a large parking lot and they’ll distribute to people in that community and they’ll get the word out and it’s amazing how quickly the word gets out. We’ve got things like some paper products and gloves and we even have safety glasses in here.”