Convoy of Hope plans to provide disaster relief for Hurricane Dorian victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — With changes in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian, local staff the Convoy of Hope disaster response team have put their plans on hold for today.

A team with emergency response vehicles, including food preparation and medical treatment capabilities, had planned to depart Springfield Monday morning for Florida, but Convoy spokeswoman Jessica Blake said today that the agency was waiting to see where it will be needed most.

“We are deployment-ready if and when we know where the storm makes landfall in the US,” she said. “Our international team is closely monitoring the Bahamas and is in close contact with our partners on the island.”

Convoy of Hope is a Springfield-based nonprofit organization that responds to crises around the world with food programs, community outreach and disaster response.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm, made landfall in the Bahamas on Sept. 1. There are reports of major damage from the islands.