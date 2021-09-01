Convoy of Hope meets needs in Louisiana, Afghanistan, and more

First, residents of the Gulf Coast dealt with the fury of Hurricane Ida. Now, the oppressive heat and humidity is making relief and recovery efforts all the more challenging.

“They are tired. They are tired, and they are hot. They have been through a lot over the last few days, and they know that this isn’t going to end anytime soon,” says Ethan Forhetz, Convoy of Hope National Spokesperson.

Whether it’s someone needing help or giving it, the sweltering heat index of 100 is making the situation in Louisiana harder.

One million are without power and AC. A large number are also without fresh water.



“It is a life or death situation. When you combine the extreme humidity and high heat with the lack of water and hydration, those are real problems that are going to start sprouting up in the next several days. so we are trying to prevent them by giving people the water they need,” says Forhetz.

Two dozen workers from the Ozarks are on the ground in places like Kennter, Houmas, and Lapalss.

Joined by volunteers from churches, they’re handing out bottles of water, food, hygiene items. The basics to get everyone by during these hard first days.



“Yesterday up about 5 in the morning and in bed about 11 at night, and you are pretty much working the entire time, so days are long. They are hot. But that is why we are here. We are here to help people,” says Convoy of Hope Senior Director of US Disaster Services Stacy Lamb.

“We are just honored to be down here and be able to serve people that have been affected by disaster and be able to bring a small piece of hope, and if we can bring some resources to help them get them through this difficult time, then that resources we want to do,” Lamb added.

It’s a busy time Convoy of Hope also confirms it is responding in the middle east.

“What we can say is we are doing as much as we can do. We are working around Afghanistan, and we are working in Europe where the refugees were being taken, and the United States, where people have come in. We are doing as much we can while at the same time keeping our partners as safe as we can keep them,” says Forhetz.

You can give to Convoy of Hope and it’s response efforts by texting the word “Ida” to 68828. You may also visit Convoy’s website at Convoyofhope.org