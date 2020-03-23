Convoy of Hope, Crossway Baptist Church distribute relief bags to those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Lack of work has left many people without vital supplies.

To combat that need, Convoy of Hope and Crossway Baptist Church distributed relief bags on Sunday.

The bags contained supplies and non-perishable food items. They were packaged with no person to product contact and were disinfected before distribution.

Crossway Baptist Church’s Pastor Paul Sheaffer says the relief bags are a way to help those who are struggling.

“We wanted to make a difference for today,” Sheaffer said. “The need is going to be greater in the future, and we’re praying about what we can do to help more as we go along through this crisis. There are some folks that are really hurting. They’ve been telling me stories about being laid off. Having only a little bit of food in their homes, can’t get food at the grocery store. so I think its time to be good neighbors to everybody. If we have resources we can share, let’s share them, and watch out for one another.”

The drive-thru distribution center allowed those in need to pick them up without having to leave their car.