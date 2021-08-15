Convoy of Hope bringing supplies to Haiti earthquake victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope, a Springfield-based nonprofit and disaster relief organization has activated its response team in Haiti.

Haiti was hit by a deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake Saturday, August 14.

The earthquake struck about 78 miles west of Port-au-Prince, leading to more than 1,200 deaths and hundreds of injuries as of Sunday.

The nonprofit said it was able to spring into action quickly as it had supplies and staff already staged in Haiti for its Children’s Feeding Initiative.

“One of the fortunate things does not only do we have the warehouse there already stocked with supplies that we can get to people there, it just happened that we had scheduled ships on the water now with more containers of supplies,” said Ethan Forhetz member of Convoy of Hope. “So, they will be arriving there sometime this week and they are staggered shipments.”

Convoy of Hope is planning to provide supplies such as food, water, hygiene, and medical supplies to the victims.

