Conviction announced for man charged with assaulting a Greene County Prosecutor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A conviction announced today for the man charged with assaulting a Greene County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney.

Robert Young is found guilty of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The robbery happened back in June of 2018.

Young went into the prosecuting attorney’s office in the Cox Health North Medical Tower and threatened the attorney with a knife and said, “this is a robbery.”

The victim handed over her wedding ring and $50 in cash.

Young was caught shortly after.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 9.