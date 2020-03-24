Contractor association asks construction workers to donate unused masks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Contractors Association is asking nearly 300 construction companies they work with to donate their unused N95 masks to local hospitals.

Megan Short, with the association, says construction crews are required to wear these masks.

“They have to use them for dust, you know all sorts of things like that you’re going to see on a job site,” says Short.

She says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) requires workers to wear these masks.

Harbor Freight Tools is also donating N95 masks, and other supplies hospitals need. According to a tweet from the company, “We’ve decided to donate our entire supply of personal protective equipment items listed below to front line hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms in the communities served by our stores.”

If you work at a hospital with a 24 hour emergency room in need of these items, please ask the office in charge of procurement at your hospital to visit this URL https://t.co/JgPQ0GIOxh so they can provide us with the information we’ll need to determine if we can make a donation. pic.twitter.com/RJUOW5z2c8 — Harbor Freight Tools (@HarborFreight) March 22, 2020

Springfield has two Harbor Freight Tools locations.

