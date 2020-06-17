Cellular companies notice decrease in consumers mobile data during pandemic

DALLAS, Tx. (CBS Newspath) — Between social distancing and remote working, you may be calling, FaceTiming, and texting a lot more during the pandemic. While it seems like that could add up, it doesn’t need to.

There are ways to save money if you are using your smartphones at home.

Mobile communications Ting provider Andrew Moore-Crispin said, “We’ve seen a really sharp decrease in the amount of mobile data that people are using.”

Moore-Crispin says home is not just where the heart is. It’s also where the WiFi is, so customers should connect, then think twice about that unlimited data plan.

“If you look at your cell phone plan, invariably the most expensive thing on that plan is going to be mobile data,” Moore-Crispin said.

There are other steps consumers can take even after the pandemic ends.

According to Personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer from NerdWallet, by enrolling in autopay, customers can typically save $5 to $10 per month.

“It’s one less thing you have to worry about it,” Palmer said.

According to Palmer, a family plan is considered, even if you’re not related. The more phones on a plan, the cheaper each line.

But if you want to switch providers, you should wait. Breaking a contract could cost you. Instead, ask your current carrier about available deals.

“It always is worth asking because the worst thing that could happen is that they say no, but you might end up with better deal,” Palmer says.

Many companies are also offering assistance to customers directly affected by COVID-19, call your carrier for more details.