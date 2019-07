WASHINGTON — The Conference Board says consumer confidence remains high in the U.S.

It hit 122.1 in December, slightly below the 17-year-high of 128.6 the index hit in November.

The group says a strong job market, the stock market rally and Republican tax legislation are fueling the confidence.

The last time consumer confidence was this high was in June of 2001.

It hit rock bottom during the recession in 2009.