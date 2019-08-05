Breaking News
Construction begins on The Kitchen's new facility

Courtesy of The Kitchen. http://www.thekitcheninc.org/

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drivers on North Glenstone will notice workers are moving dirt in preparation for building The Kitchen’s newest facility just north of Chestnut Expressway.

The Sam and June Hamra Family Support Service Center will include the agency’s offices that offer support for homeless and recently homeless people transitioning to permanent housing.

Kippy Kutz, development director of The Kitchen, said Monday that the building will include the agency’s case management team members all under one roof on the first floor and administrative offices on the second floor. A two-story warehouse will also be included.

Plans are for construction to conclude and the facility to open in the summer of 2020, weather permitting, she said.

The structure is Phase Two of The Kitchen’s O’Reilly Family Campus, which includes a shelter that opened in November of 2018 for short-term housing of the homeless as the agency works clients toward permanent housing elsewhere.

