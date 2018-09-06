“Constitution Project” for Students

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo — High schoolers went through a mock crime scene investigation and trial.

Several high school students around the Ozarks got to participate in a special event at the Missouri Capitol.

The event gives students the opportunity to participate in a mock crime scene investigation, report about, and try suspects in a mock trial.

Local professionals in crime scene investigation, journalism, and trial advocacy are mentoring the students.



Texas County Judge Doug Gaston says the event is a first-hand learning experience.

“Along the way we hope that they’re gaining an in-depth understanding and appreciation of how our government works. We also involve veterans everywhere we go. Al Nichols, your local chapter of the VFW is here, Don Hentges is a local veteran who was injured in the Vietnam War and lost a friend in the Vietnam War and he’ll be speaking to these students to help them understand that their freedom has come at a great price,” Gaston says.

More than 200 students from 12 high schools across Missouri are participating in the event, including Republic, Marshfield, Lebanon, and Rolla.

The school winner of the debate competition takes home a traveling trophy.