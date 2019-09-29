Connecticut woman, 93, found dead at bottom of stairs was murdered: police

(FOX) — A 93-year-old Connecticut woman found dead at the foot of her basement steps earlier this week was murdered, police said Thursday.

Isabelle Mehner was found unresponsive in her Stamford home by family members Wednesday. They thought the fall was accidental, police said.

“With the assistance of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that the injuries the victim sustained are not consistent with a fall down the stairs,” police said Thursday. “This case is being investigated as a homicide.”

The cause of death wasn’t released.

Killing of 93-year-old woman shakes Stamford residents https://t.co/3uVTEn0haV — Stamford Advocate (@StamAdvocate) September 27, 2019

Mehner was found at the bottom of a staircase leading to the basement, Fox 61 Connecticut reported.

The station also reported that Mehner lived alone and said her family decided to check on her when they could not reach her by telephone throughout the afternoon on Wednesday.

Roy Mehner told WABC-TV on Friday that his mother’s death was very upsetting. “She’s 93 years old,” he said. “Why would you do something like that? It’s just terrible.”

The station reported that items were taken and the door to the house was unlocked.

A neighbor told The Stamford Advocate she saw young boys and girls in Mehner’s driveway early Wednesday afternoon. She said they may have been fighting, and that whatever was going on broke up when Mehner came outside.