Congresswoman visits CoxHealth to see the effects of opioids on newborns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler stopped by CoxHealth August 28 and saw how opioid use affects newborns.

“The opioid crisis, unfortunately, is reaching into every community. and even here at the NICU unit that we saw about 25% of the little babies that are here is because their mom was addicted to opioids.” Said Hartzler. “And they are born addicted. And they have to go through that withdraw symptom here, under the medical attention. And so that kinda breaks your heart.”

Hartzler says there’s a tremendous need for mental health services, and CoxHealth is trying to provide that.

CoxHealth is working to embed more mental health professionals into local health clinics in order to give patients access to health care that is closer to home.