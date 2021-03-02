Congresswoman Cori Bush pushes for $15 minimum wage in letter to Biden administration

WASHINGTON – Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush is making one last push to include a minimum wage increase in the current COVID-19 relief bill.

She sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urging the administration to overrule the decision not to include a $15 minimum wage in the package. But those efforts face an uphill battle.

“I support an increase in the minimum wage, but, it clearly cannot be on this reconciliation bill,” Democratic Senator from Illinois Dick Durbin said.