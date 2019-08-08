CONFIRMED: Yadi to continue rehab in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The St. Louis Cardinals confirmed earlier this evening that yes, Yadier Molina will continue his rehab assignment in Springfield.

Yadi will be in Springfield Thursday night.

Molina is recovering from a strained right thumb ligament, his throwing hand.

Even though it is his throwing hand it has been impacting his batting because of how he grips the bat.

The 37-year-old has been on the injured list for about a month now.

The Springfield Cards will start a series with the Travelers tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Hammons.