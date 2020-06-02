Confederate monument in the Bentonville Square to be relocated

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Division United Daughters of the Confederacy announced Monday afternoon the Confederate monument located in the middle of the Bentonville Square will be relocated.

The statue of the Confederate soldier has been in the Bentonville Square since 1908 and has been the center of much controversy over the years.

It will be moved to the James H. Berry Park in Bentonville.

This is according to the Daughters of the Confederacy, who own the statue.

The statue will be moved to a private park this summer.