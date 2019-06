GOODMAN, Mo. (KODE) – A Nevada, Mo. man was airlifted to a local hospital after his concrete mixer was struck by a train.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. Friday on Brodie Lane, one mile North of Goodman. According to the highway patrol, a concrete mixer truck was hit by a Kansas City Southern Train.

The driver was airlifted to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers say the intersection is marked by a crossbuck sign with no lights or bells.