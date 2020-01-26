Concert raises money for The Kitchen’s Rare Breed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Rock for Rare Breed is going on right now at The Riff here in Springfield.

It’s a concert fundraiser to benefit The Kitchen’s Rare Breed.

The show started at eight, with just a $5 donation to get in the door.

Paralandra, Troy, The Many Colored Death, and B.I.V. are performing tonight.

Stefanie Nentrup with The Kitchen says why the Rare Breed is so important.

“We see every demographic between ages 13 to 24 at Rare Breed,” Nentrup said. “It’s just really beneficial for them to have a place to go and use those resources that we provide. So, this is the very first rock concert that I’ve known of for The Kitchen and Rare Breed, It’s going to be pretty fun!”

Nentrup also says those who came out to the concert plan to be rocking out at Classic Rock Coffee until midnight.