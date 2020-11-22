Competitive eaters take on World’s Largest Omelette challenge in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two competitive eaters took on a massive challenge in Springfield at Norma’s Carriage House on Glenstone.

Randy Santel and Katina Dejanett are a couple who both do food challenges on their YouTube channels.

They took on the World’s Largest Omelette challenge: 20 eggs, loaded with ham, bacon, turkey, peppers, onions and tomatoes, two large sides of hashbrowns and four pieces of toast.

They had to finish in less than 30 minutes… and they did.

