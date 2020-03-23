Community provides fun ways to pass the time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- If you and your family have cabin fever and want to get out of the house, here are some things you can do to stay in the ten people or less guidelines.

Neighborhood hunts

Residents in neighborhoods like Rountree and Phelps Grove are putting teddy bears in their windows as a way to create a neighborhood-wide scavenger hunt. Rountree residents also have small fairy houses and villages kids can look for.

Residents in the Mark Twain neighborhood are even hiding easter eggs in their windows. Ozarks First has even gotten reports that people are hanging up Christmas lights, or never took them down, so families have something to do outside of the house.

Connecting with the zoo animals

The Dickerson Park Zoo is temporarily closed, but they are encouraging everyone to write letters to the animals. Those letters will be shared with the animal recipient on Facebook.

“Kids may write and ask questions, share something they’ve learned after researching an animal, or just share what’s on their mind. The goal is to provide something fun, educational and interactive while we are going through this difficult time,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell in a press release.

To see a list of animals at the zoo, click here.

You can send your letters to this email address: jpowell@dickersonparkzoo.org.

If you know of any more ways the community is stepping up like this, send us an email at News@kolr10.com.