Community project trying to uncover 1856 case of racial terror lynching

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — A local group in Fayetteville, Arkansas works to uncover a case of racial terror lynching back in the 1800s.

The Washington County Community Remembrance Project aims to find out what happened and memorialize the victims of it, those victims being three enslaved men in Fayetteville in 1856.

Project Coordinator Roanne Elliott says there’s history that’s easy to tell and then there are stories that are painful to tell, like this one.

“We step over the piece of acknowledging there was pain and you know how do we talk about that and how do we repair that,” Elliott said.

This work was inspired by the equal justice initiative in Montgomery, Alabama.